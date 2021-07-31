Massive traffic to hit Tema motorway from August 1

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

• Road users will experience a 21-day disruption in traffic flow on Tema motorway



• It begins on August 1 and ends on August 22, 2021



• This is to repair a damaged beam on the Ashaiman overpass



The Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Ghana Highway Authority, has announced that motorists will experience a 21-day disruption to traffic flow on the Tema motorway.



A press release sighted by GhanaWeb, said the disruption will begin from August 1 to August 22, 2021.



The action is being taken to pave way for works to be done on the damaged beam of the Ashaiman overpass bridge.



It said, "The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public and all road users that, owing to repair works to be undertaken on the damaged beam of the Ashaiman overpass bridge, the Tema-Accra bound stretch of the motorway will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from August 1 to August 22, 2021."



Motorists have been advised to follow the traffic diversion signs that will be placed at designated sections of the motorway to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.



