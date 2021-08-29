Massive support pour in for Rexford Bonney who was rusticated by KNUST

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

We reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has punished four students for committing varying offences.



One person was dismissed, another was suspended indefinitely, another student was rusticated for one academic year and Rexford Joseph Bonney was rusticated for two academic years.



According to KNUST, Rexford was rusticated for his involvement in an unauthorised installation of an Odikro for Unity Hall, affectionately called Continental Hall.





Since the news was released by KNUST, Rexford has taken to Twitter to acknowledge the social media post from KNUST and indicated that his family is waiting for the official letter that will communicate his rustication.A lot of people have taken to Twitter to rally behind Rexford, questioning whether what he has been accused of necessitates that kind of harsh punishment handed down to him.It is unclear if Rexford will challenge the KNUST decision to rusticate him for two academic years.