Massive shakeup at Forestry Commission as director of Forest Services Division is reassigned

Hugh Brown to serve as an advisor to Minister of Lands and Natural Resources



Government launches Green Ghana Project



Forestry Service Division sees major shakeup



There has been a massive shake-up at the Forestry Commission, with the movement of all sixteen (16) regional managers of the Forest Services Division of the Commission, and the reassignment of its Executive Director, Hugh C. Brown.



According to a statement from the Commission, Hugh Brown will now serve as an advisor on forestry to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



"These changes are said to be in line with the government’s policy to ensure dynamism and focus at the Forestry Commission, particularly the Forest Services Division which supports its flagship afforestation and reforestation programme, and in order to ensure efficient management and use of our forest resources," the statement said.



The reassignment of Hugh Brown is to ensure that the ministry follows through with its aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme.



Brown is said to have enormous experience in forest plantation, having served as the Director of Operations for Plantation at the Forestry Commission before being appointed as the Executive Director of the Forest Services Division.



A certified forester with over twenty-eight (28) years of working experience, Brown also has expertise in the management of forestry projects.



Hugh Brown’s new role is expected to bring focus to the Ministry of Land and Natural Resource’s afforestation programme and several other projects being implemented to restore the nation’s lost forest cover and contribute to global climate action.



The Forest Services Division is one of the divisions of the Forestry Commission, responsible for the development, protection and management of the country’s forest resources.



It is also responsible for the development of forest plantations and the regulation of the harvesting of forest resources.



It must be noted too that the constant depletion of the nation’s forest resources has been of major concern to the Commission.



In 2021, the government launched the Green Ghana Project as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation program to restore the country’s lost forest cover and contribute to halting climate change.



According to the Forestry Commission during the maiden edition in 2021, over seven million trees were planted on Green Ghana Day, and over twenty-two million in the 2022 edition.



With the reassignments of the regional managers, Joseph Bempah, who was initially at the Western North, will now operate from the Greater Accra Region; Stephen Asamoah Duah from Upper West to Western North; Bosompem Poku from Eastern to Ahafo; while Augustine Gyedu will move from the Ashanti to Bono Region.



Clement A. Omari moves from the Western to the Ashanti Region, while Michael Paintsil will now operate from the Western region from his current Central Region division.



Lucy Amoh Ntim is moving from the Bono East Region to Savannah, while Dickson Adjei Sekyi has been moved from Oti to Bono East.



The rest are Isaac Noble Eshun from Bono to Eastern; Bernard Tabil from Northern to Oti; Bright Manso-Howard from Volta to North East; Ahmed Nsiah Bempah from North East to Northern; Emmanuel Yeboah from Upper East to Volta; Sintim Yabbey from Savannah to Upper East; and Bennet Ntiamoah from Ahafo to Central Regions.



Godfred Quashigah, who is the Assistant Regional Manager for Ashanti Region has been moved to the Upper West Region to serve as the regional manager.



According to government officials, the movement of the regional managers is also aimed at bringing dynamism to the work of the Commission and ensuring that the Commission delivers on its mandate to protect and manage the forest resources of our country.



