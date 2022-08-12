Massive shake up to hit GRA

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

A report has revealed that a reshuffle is expected to hit the top hierarchy of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



According to the Asaaseradio.com report, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) who has been indicted in the Labianca case per a Special Prosecutor report is likely to be affected by this shake-up.



Also, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the current Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority is also likely not to have his contract renewed.



These two have attained statutory retirement age.



The reason given by Asaase for the shake is that the “presidency has been markedly reluctant in this second term to renew contracts of appointees who have attained their retirement age.”



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), took a swipe at the Special Prosecutor after investigations implicated his office in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



Describing the report as 'hollow' and one that does not contain any substance while speaking at a Customs Division Management Retreat in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the Commissioner of the Customs explained that, the basis for the OSP's investigative report was because he did not allow one Mr. Akrugu to be seconded to the SP's office.



He stated that any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work because the Almighty God is on his side.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at the retreat.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came, that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish (a report) that will discredit me…



"I even sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me, it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” he said.



