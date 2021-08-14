Massive flooding blocks motorists on Trans-Ecowas trunk roads

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some motorists in the Upper West region on Friday morning could not use the Serekperee–Nadowli stretch as well as the Yaga-Baabile road due to flooding.



The stretch which happens to be part of the Trans-Ecowas roads left several travelers stranded and many cut off as the only route to the western part of the region leading into Burkina Faso was inaccessible.



Several heavy-duty trucks carrying tons of goods were blocked for long hours as the floodwaters appeared intense in the morning.



It’s unclear whether the floodwaters have since subsided substantially.