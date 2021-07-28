Massive disinfection in public places required to mitigate coronavirus third wave

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

With Ghana experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections, there has been renewed efforts to undertake massive disinfection of all public places.



According to Ebenezer Kwame Addae, Vector Control Unit manager of waste management firm, Zoomlion, the disinfection exercise is necessary to mitigate the spread and spike in cases of the Delta variant which has since been detected in the country.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday July 28, 2021, following a disinfection exercise of the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Addae underscored the need for scheduled monthly disinfections as the country’s first case of the virus was an imported one.



“Aside from strictly adhering to the safety protocols which is personal, a massive nationwide disinfection of public places would augment the safety of the nation.”



With regards to the potency of the chemicals used for disinfection, Addae disclosed that his outfit currently uses a chemical that contains hydrogen peroxide properties.



He explained that it has a residual effect that enables it to last for six months or more rather than the hypo chloride used in previous disinfections.



“Due to the severity of the delta variant of the virus, we decided to use some peculiar chemicals in disinfecting. We started with Hypo Chlorine, viral oxy, one drop plus and all of these are strong chemicals to assist in the exercise,” Addae added.



He further explained that the company has not settled on one particular chemical for use but all chemicals have been prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as potent enough for disinfection.



The team however disinfected terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the Kotoka International Airport with a particular focus on door handles, touchable surfaces as a measure of containing the spread of the disease.



At the terminals and sections of the airport, the disinfection team took turns in the open space of the airport, ground, chairs, tables, other dusted surfaces, machines and devices at the airport.