Massive congestion at KATH, reception turns ward for patients

Health News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Head of Public Relations of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, Kwame Frimpong says the lack of alternative health care facilities in the Ashanti Region has contributed to the perennial congestion at the hospital.



He is therefore appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency to complete the ongoing hospital projects to decongest the facility to boost healthcare delivery in the region and beyond.



Mr. Frimpong spoke to GBC’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Georgina Ama Ankumah.



The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital currently has exceeded its capacity of 1,200 to more than 2,500, people, a situation which has created congestion at the facility.



According to the Head of Public Affairs at KATH, Kwame Frimpong, the surging number of clients of the hospital has forced Management to convert the facility’s reception into a ward.



Mr. Frimpong explained that a cubicle built and designed for about 12 patients is now hosting about 48 patients, and the situation is spreading across almost all the wards in the hospital because the hospital receives referrals from other ý all the remaining regions within the middle and Northern Belt and in some instances Faso.



He indicated that facilities at the hospital have been overstretched to save lives since there is no option.



Mr. Frimpong noted that if all the ongoing peripheral health facilities projects are completed it will save KATH from the perennial congested situation it facing.



Built in 1955, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is yet to see any significant infrastructural boost after former President Kufuor.