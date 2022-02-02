Masses would still oppose E-Levy even if you move from town hall to village hall meetings – MFWA boss mocks govt

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has cast doubts on the government's effort to shore up public support for the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy before parliament.



The government's intent to impose a 1.5% tax on all electronic transactions has received widespread public opposition coupled with heavy resistance from the minority side of parliament and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



In a bid to court public support and acceptance for the bill, the government is embarking on a series of sensitization efforts, including hosting town hall meetings across the country.



But reacting to the government's town hall meeting in a Twitter post, the Executive Director of MFWA insists that the exercise by the government is an exercise in futility.



"On E-LEVY, the gov't can proceed from Town Hall Meetings to Village Hall Meetings, the masses will still oppose (sic) it," he noted.



Mr Briamah points out that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to exhibit selflessness and accountable leadership over its five years in office.



He added that had the government exhibited such, Ghanaians would have found it as enough grounds to support and accept to pay as much as 10% for the E-Levy.



"The masses cannot be deceived forever. If they had experienced better, selfless and accountable leadership in the last 5 yrs, they would agree to pay even if 10%," he wrote.



