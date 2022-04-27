Mason, wife convicted for beating man’s girlfriend

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asante-Bekwai circuit court in the Ashanti Region has convicted a man and his wife for assaulting the man’s girlfriend.



Oko Agyeman, a mason, and his wife Christiana Annan, a trader, were convicted on their own plea after they admitted to beating the complainant, Helena Opoku. Ghana News Agency reported.



The case was deferred by Mr. Mark Tair-ima Dilboro, the presiding officer to May 21, 2022.



The court was told by a Chief Police Inspector, Osborn Amartey that the complainant who doubled as a neighbor to the mason and his wife was unemployed.



He further told the court that the mason, Agyeman, proposed to Helena, the complainant, after making her believe he had divorced his wife. Both Agyemang and Helena were dating on the blindside of his wife, Christiana Annan.



The complainant travelled to her hometown as the relationship progressed. However, upon her return, she, realized that Agyeman was still married to his wife.



The complainant went to the mason’s house to apologise to his wife for accepting her husband’s proposal. The wife in return struck Helena with a metal bar.



Chief Inspector Amatey also told the court that the couple molested the complainant and locked her in a room till the next day after seizing her phone.



The complainant reported the case to the police with bruises all over her body and a cut on the right thumb and eventually had the couple arrested.