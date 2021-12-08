Mason jailed for 18 years for GH¢500 cash, phone

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mason robs man while sleeping



Court jails 38-year-old man with hard labour



Mason found guilty of robbery



A 32-year-old mason, William Agyekum alias Ninja, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.



The Asamankese Circuit presided over by Mr Abass Abubakari Adams, found him guilty and consequently convicted him after a full trial of the case.



According to Graphic.com.gh, the “case as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Appietu Appiah, were that on November 21, 2020, Agyekum robbed Mr Eric Ogyigya aka Domotey of GH¢500.00 cash and a Tecno T 484 mobile phone valued at GH¢130.00 at Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region.”



Eric Ogyigya is said to have been resting under a shed at Asuom Presbyterian Primary School around 8 PM after he went to eat at his brother’s house.



All of a sudden, Agyekum with the convicts Karikari Appau, an auto electrician, and Yaw Peprah, an okada rider, pounced on him and ordered him to bring out all the money on him but the complainant refused.



Yaw Peprah dipped his hand into the pocket of the complainant and forcibly removed GH¢500.00 cash and a Tecno T484 mobile phone and took to his heels whilst the convict, Karikari Appau, had already grabbed the complainant.



Agyekum hit the complainant’s head with a stone to weaken him whilst Karikari Appau was still holding onto him firmly.



In the course of the ordeal, the complainant identified and mentioned the name of convict Karikari Appau and questioned him as to why he was doing that to him.



According to the Graphic.com.gh report, when convict Karikari Appau realised that the complainant had identified him, he removed a sharp knife concealed on his body to stab him in his abdomen, but he hit his hand.



The police on November 22, 2020, however, arrested convicts Karikari Appau and Yaw Peprah, put them before the court.



They were convicted after they had pleaded guilty to armed robbery.