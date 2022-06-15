Mason beaten to a pulp by assembly guards in Afigya Kwabre

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Men in military uniform captured beating up a man in Afigya Kwabre



They left me for dead after beating me till I fell unconscious – Attack victim



I'll have died if not for some good Samaritans - John Okyere



A video shared on social media shows a man, who is reported to be in his 30’s, being badly beaten by about three men dressed in military uniforms in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.



According to 3news.com, the victim was one John Okyere, a mason, and the people who were attacking him were identified as assembly guards in Afigya Kwabre South District.



Narrating his ordeal in an interview on Akoma FM, John Okyere said that he was working on a project at Kodie, a community in the district, when the assembly guards attacked him.



“… whiles I was working at the site, some people came in a branded pick-up truck with the Assembly’s brand embossed on the left and right sides of the truck. They asked me to stop working so I decided to gather my tools and they restrained me from taking my own tools then they pounced on me and started beating me left right centre,” he said.



He further stated that the guards kept beating him till lost consciousness and left him for dead, adding that he might have died after the attack if not for some members of the community who rushed him to the hospital.



The Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the incident.



