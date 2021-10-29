Mason, 29, jailed 7 years for defiling stepdaughter

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Asamankese Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams has sentenced a 29-year-old Kwasi Christian, aka Dela, a mason, to 7 years imprisonment for defiling his 12 year-old stepdaughter.



Kwasi Christian who was charged with defilement pleaded guilty.



The Prosecutor, Inspector Susan Ayaric, presenting the facts to the court on Wednesday , narrated that, the complainant, Bernice Mensah, was an unemployed person living at Akwatia Camp B, whilst the accused person ,Kwasi Christian, Aka Dela, is a mason.



The complainant is the stepdaughter of the accused mason.



The victim’s biological mother lives in the same house with the accused person.



The Prosecutor disclosed that on October 5, 2021, the victim was sleeping at the hall when the accused person sneaked into the room, undressed the victim and had sexual intercourse with her.



The victim started screaming due to the pain but no one came to rescue her.



After her ordeal, the victim immediately informed her grandmother who happened to be the complainant.



On 7th October 2021, the case was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect.



A medical form was issued to the victim for medical examination. The medical form was duly endorsed by a medical officer at St. Dominic’s Hospital, Akwatia.



After investigations, the accused was charged with the offense and arraigned before the court.