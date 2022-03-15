Masloc CEO applauded for reforms

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Center, Haijia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria has earned plaudits for her work at the agency.



The CEO and her Deputy CEO in Charge of Finance, Administration and the Northern Sector, Mr Kwabena Asamoah toured the 8 Regions in the Northern Operational

Zone of the country where stakeholders, staff and customers of the agency heaped praise on the CEO.



For implementing several reforms and effectively working to change the narrative and strengthening MASLOC, the CEO was praised throughout her engagement with the various stakeholders.



Meanwhile, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria speaking during a courtesy call on the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan on Monday, March 14, 2022, raised concerns over the poor recovery rate for loans advanced by MASLOC over the years.



According to the CEO, there is the need to ensure the sustainability of the programme through effective debt recovery mechanisms which she is committed to implement at the agency.



She however urged beneficiaries of MASLOC loans to ensure repayment of the money lended them in order to create avenue for more qualified citizens to benefit from the scheme.



MASLOC is the apex body responsible for implementing government’s microfinance programmes targeted at reducing poverty in the country.