Masantewaa win best Accessory Brand at FashionGhana Honors & Awards

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Adelaide Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

Masantewaa Emporium, a company that specializes in handcrafted beaded bags and accessories, was named the best Accessory brand of the year at the recently ended MAKARI DE SUISSE FashionGhana Honors & Awards.



The annual awards ceremony, which honors those who excel in the fashion industry and sell African crafts around the world, was held on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at CFAO Car showroom Airport.



Despite only being in the fashion industry for two years, Masantewaa Emporium has appeared on major platforms such as the Glitz fashion show in 2021 and has been featured in their magazine.



Fashion Connect Africa was another stage where we displayed our products. Fipat, which took place in Cotonou, Benin, is one of her initiatives to promote Ghanaian culture and heritage throughout Africa and, eventually, the rest of the world.



Mrs. Abigail Botchway, the CEO, has been in the beading business for a long time, and this win means a lot to her. She encourages everyone who has a passion and loves doing something to give it their all, and one day, he or she will be recognized and honored like her.



She and her entire team would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who voted and supported us in any way that helped us win this award.



"We are extremely grateful, and we hope that this is just the beginning of a beautiful journey through the fashion industry," Mrs. Abigail Botchway said.