Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning

Thursday, 12 May 2022

One of Ghana’s popular fast food chains, Marwako Fast Food, is being accused of inflicting mass poisoning on its customers.



The accusation has seen several twitter users narrate their ordeal after consuming food from the popular eatery.



“Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever,” the initial tweet by @Edward Elohim which spiralled into a plethora of further allegations read.



Following the initial post, several other users also testified to having suffered severe food poisoning with some speaking of their ordeal in seeking medical treatment.



“Imagine that!!! My 5yr old son just threw up all the fluids inside him for the 20th time today!!! Can’t sleep! Can’t eat. Body pains. Headaches. from Sunday dawn!! And I am not even strong enough myself to be strong for him!” @norvi_nyo also shared.



The source of the alleged food poisoning has largely been pointed to the East Legon branch of the eatery with others also pointing to other branches.



“Hmm, I thought we were alone. Saturday, @Marwakofastfood East Legon gave me and my family the worst food poisoning ever! A pain I cannot explain. Myself, my husband, my 5year old & 20months old boys. I feel like I could lose my boys. I won’t even say we are recovering because we are still extremely sick !! In and out of the hospital!! Bills, drips, lots of money and lots of stress and PAIN!! Cannot go to work, my sons cannot go to school. The worst sickness ever, and I had to watch my little boys and myself go through this!!! I am ready to go any...Not getting any better yet. We have been back and forth the hospital 3 times. We get drips, we seem to be stronger, we go home to continue medication, it gets worse at home, we go back!! My son is having the hardest time, because he won’t allow any fluids in, always throwing up,” @norvi_nyo added on the social blog.



There have so far been several calls for the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to investigate the matter with some victims suggesting a class action suit against the eatery operators.



Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority in response to one of the victims, has shown interest in the matter by asking for further details.



“Can you kindly DM us the details and your contact number. We are interested. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the FDA said in response to one of the victims.



Read some tweets about the alleged Marwako mass food poisoning below:





My sis is still in the hospital because of their coleslaw — marteyosmond (@marteyosmond) May 11, 2022

My homie had same food poisoning too. He ate on Saturday, was admitted since Sunday and only released Monday evening to continue treatment at home. East Legon branch. @Marwakofastfood — Gasconi (@akolabone_) May 11, 2022

As we speak now I got my nagger at Nyaho clinic and his Girlfriend at Del hospital being admitted for days now for food poisoning and what they suspected was #Marwako It’s bad the FDA should do something about it this now — Thinking out loud (@FadellPhaadel) May 12, 2022

My brother @ebo_nyarko also a victim. Case received at the Police Hospital, Ogbojo Polyclinic, 10/05. A formal complaint will be made to management. Victims can band together with reports to @Marwakofastfood E/L.. — Tina Nyarko (@munkuah) May 12, 2022

I ate there with a couple of friends on Sunday. At first I thought it was from the fruit juice but out of 3 of us only one isn't sick who also took the fruit juice. Which then boils down to the coleslaw because the one who isn't sick ordered potato chips. — Omar Gyabo Abdullah (@omargyabo1) May 12, 2022

I am a victim of this.. @fernandez_kpodo is as well.. we ate there Saturday afternoon and currently still undergoing treatment.. what’s worse is the day we arrived at the hospital, we Joshua and his friends at the hospital suffering just as much.. that’s 6 of us just cos of …… — /G\ (@Gad_GKD) May 11, 2022

I got served at mawako East legon (A&C) on Saturday evening, I found my self at the hospital at 3pm. All because of mawako fried rice n water Mellon juice. The pains alone I pray no one goes through this. Still on medication. I will surely come out of this. — Eyram (@Ebeneze43073292) May 11, 2022

I have been absent from work for fhe whole week because i decided to eat at Marwako,hmm

When i recover i am definitely taking them on. — God Is (@fernandez_kpodo) May 11, 2022

omgggg two of my friends are still in the hospital from this. this is crazy — big mo???? (@themonaleezaa) May 11, 2022

My friends literally been sick all weekend and didn’t know why, now he does smh https://t.co/1U6CjdkK9M pic.twitter.com/uCm9AOsyff — CJ. (@chazaayy) May 11, 2022

Yo! FR? Thought we were the only ones, We Ate their food on Saturday, May 7, We are still on medication for food poisoning. My sister and I. I think it was from their coleslaw. ????????‍♂️ @Marwakofastfood pic.twitter.com/8GjKtdhNZc — ????????Your Majesty???????? (@La_rry_King) May 11, 2022

Not getting any better yet. We have been back and forth the hospital 3 times. We get drips, we seem to be stronger, we go home to continue medication, it gets worse at home, we go back !! My son is having the hardest time, because he won’t allow any fluids in, always throwing up — norvi nyo????????‍♀️ (@norvi_nyo) May 12, 2022

I’ll do everything in my power to make sure they do not get away with this. — Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 11, 2022