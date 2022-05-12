You are here: HomeNews2022 05 12Article 1536233

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning

Marwako accused of mass food poisoning

Several Twitter users testify to getting sick after eating from Marwako

FDA urged to investigate alleged Marwako food poisoning

One of Ghana’s popular fast food chains, Marwako Fast Food, is being accused of inflicting mass poisoning on its customers.

The accusation has seen several twitter users narrate their ordeal after consuming food from the popular eatery.

“Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever,” the initial tweet by @Edward Elohim which spiralled into a plethora of further allegations read.

Following the initial post, several other users also testified to having suffered severe food poisoning with some speaking of their ordeal in seeking medical treatment.

“Imagine that!!! My 5yr old son just threw up all the fluids inside him for the 20th time today!!! Can’t sleep! Can’t eat. Body pains. Headaches. from Sunday dawn!! And I am not even strong enough myself to be strong for him!” @norvi_nyo also shared.

The source of the alleged food poisoning has largely been pointed to the East Legon branch of the eatery with others also pointing to other branches.

“Hmm, I thought we were alone. Saturday, @Marwakofastfood East Legon gave me and my family the worst food poisoning ever! A pain I cannot explain. Myself, my husband, my 5year old & 20months old boys. I feel like I could lose my boys. I won’t even say we are recovering because we are still extremely sick !! In and out of the hospital!! Bills, drips, lots of money and lots of stress and PAIN!! Cannot go to work, my sons cannot go to school. The worst sickness ever, and I had to watch my little boys and myself go through this!!! I am ready to go any...Not getting any better yet. We have been back and forth the hospital 3 times. We get drips, we seem to be stronger, we go home to continue medication, it gets worse at home, we go back!! My son is having the hardest time, because he won’t allow any fluids in, always throwing up,” @norvi_nyo added on the social blog.

There have so far been several calls for the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to investigate the matter with some victims suggesting a class action suit against the eatery operators.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority in response to one of the victims, has shown interest in the matter by asking for further details.

“Can you kindly DM us the details and your contact number. We are interested. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the FDA said in response to one of the victims.

