Marwako restaurant shut down after allegations of food poisoning

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced that it has closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwako Restaurant, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which has hospitalised many patronisers who claim to have eaten there.



"The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.



"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public," the tweet by the authority read.



The popular Ghanaian food chain, Marwako Restaurant, has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.



The tweets which went viral have sparked some condemnation over the act with the latest development resulting in the Food and Drugs Authority swiftly moving to shut down the restaurant.



Also, most of the people who have alleged to have food poisoning, said they ate at the East Legon branch of Marwarko on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



