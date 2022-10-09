Martin Kpebu to lodge a complaint for Chairman Wontumi’s arrest

General News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has indicated that he would want to be the complainant in a suit that will see to the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.



It is alleged that Chairman Wontumi's Akonta mining, has been engaging in illegal mining activities and even entering into the Tano Nimiri forest reserve without a licsence.



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, Kpebu called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to take action with the evidence available to him.



He threatened to ladge a complaint himself if the police refuse to take action because “President Akufo-Addo has shown that for him, he will cover up all erring appointees. That is his mantra.”



“I will call Erastus that we should go, I will accompany him. If he is not willing to be the complainant, I am willing because if the Police are not willing to take in Chairman Wontumi I will go and lodge an official complaint and be a complainant in the case so that they will start a formal investigation,” Martin Kpebu said.



The Human Rights lawyer is of the view that the Police have been swift in the arrest of culprits in other cases, therefore, he was surprised by the delay in the arrest of Chairman Wontumi.



“.. Now IGP, save our day, save Ghana, rein in Wontumi…Where is IGP, can’t he go and arrest Wontumi?” Kpebu quizzed.



Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has denied reports that he is involved in illegal mining and insisted that his company, Akonta Mining Limited, has all the required documentation.