Martin Korsah marked Best Deputy Minister for 2021, beats competition from 16 others

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

FAKS Investigative Services ranks ministers



3,953 respondents mark performance of ministers in 2021



Techiman South MP scores 89.07% in new ranking



A survey by the FAKS investigative Services into the performance of ministers, their deputies, Members of Parliament, and Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises, has named Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, as a Best Deputy Minister for the year 2021.



According to the report released by the organization, they came by the conclusions after conducting surveys among persons of the ages 18 to 55, and between the months of October and December.



“The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project. Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.



“About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77,” it said.



Named alongside George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development was marked 89.07% from 3,521 responses.



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Techiman South constituency, beat competition from other popular names like Michael Okyere Baafi, Trade; John Ntim Fordjour, Education; Gifty Twum–Ampofo, Education; and Andrew Egyapa Mercer, for Energy, in the same category.



It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time he has been scored with such high marks in the FAKS ranking.



In 2018 the former Director of elections of the NPP was scored 3,978 Marks representing 88.03%.



In 2019, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a political research and advocacy group, named Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah among top ten performing Deputy Ministers.



