Martin Amidu using Mahama to divert attention from corruption in Akufo-Addo government – Edudzi Tamakloe

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is using John Dramani Mahama’s alleged involvement in the Airbus Scandal to distract attention from the deep-rooted corruption in the Akufo-Addo administration, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress’ legal team has said.



According to him, Amidu has made Mahama a subject of ‘baseless’ allegations of corruption to equalize for what he considers to be graft in the Akufo-Addo government.



He also said that Amidu actions are influenced by his desire to sway votes in favour of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Today, it has become clear that the Akufo-Addo administration, Akufo-Addo’s appointees have become very corrupt. Corruption has become very pervasive under this administration. And so, in order to equalize for the failed Akufo-Addo’s attempt at fighting corruption, he should throw in John Mahama in this," he said on Citi FM



He mentioned that in the lead up to the 2016 elections, Amidu made various claims of corruption against Mahama but when subjected to strict-proof, Amidu was found wanting.



“If you recall, in the 2016 election, then Martin Amidu, citizen vigilante in a video urged this country to vote against John Dramani Mahama. In 2016, we permitted this so-called hounding, mischief-making to go ahead. We are 24 days more to an election. We are not going to allow anybody who needs help to do this,” Edudzi asserted.



Edudzi Tamakloe was responding to Amidu’s latest epistle which is a rebuttal to Mahama’s condemnation of his actions in declaring him as ‘Government Official 1’.



Amidu who has decided to defer his probe into John Mahama’s role in the Airbus Scandal challenged Mahama to prove his innocence by availing himself for interrogation.



“Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application,” Mr. Amidu said.





