Martin Amidu throws challenge to anti-corruption NGOs

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has thrown an invite to anti-corruption civil society group, Corruption Watch Ghana following their response to his commentary on the findings of the Special Prosecutor on Labianca Company Limited.

According to the former SP, he has seen a deliberate attempt by Corruption Watch and its associated friends and lawyers to silence and intimidate him in his fight against corruption.

The OSP on August 8, 2022, published an investigative report which cited Labianca Group of Companies, a frozen foods company owned by a member of the Council of State, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, for evading import duties in excess of ¢1.074 million.



According to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, Ms Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division.



But reacting to the report, Martin Amidu who once occupied the OSP office described the Labianca report as hollow, without mandate and unconstitutional.

His response however attracted harsh criticisms from Corruption Watch and some individuals who faulted his argument.



But in a six-page response shared with GhanaWeb, Mr Amidu maintained that the Special Prosecutor failed to work within his mandate in the investigation of Labianca and challenged Corruption Watch and his critics to a debate.



“I humbly invite the non-governmental organizations who chose to attack and cancel me from exercising my constitutional right to engage in critical and analytical discourse on the lawfulness of the OSP report to respond to my article in a civilized manner by demonstrating that pursuant to section 2(a), 3 and 79 of Act 959 and Regulations 5, 6, and 7 of L. I. 2374 under which the OSP purported to have written and published the OSP Labianca Report any specified corruption and corruption-related offences were committed,” Martin Amidu wrote.



