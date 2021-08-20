Martin Amidu did not get the free hand to operate - John Mahama

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu did not get the cooperation he needed to make his work efficient.



Mr. Mahama said Martin Amidu did not get the needed independence and support from the government to aid his work.



Addressing the Media in Tamale ahead of his thank-you tour of the region, the former president said the government should give the new special prosecutor the independence and support to fight corruption.



The former president also argued his government fought corruption while he was in office, which led to the prosecution of some people in his government.



Mr. John Mahama recounted how Martin Amidu raised concerns over his finances and the challenges he encountered in his office.



He said Ghanaians Ghanaians heard complaints about how the executive tried to interfere with the work of Martin Amidu.



All these challenges Mr. Mahama added deprived Martin Amidu of effectiveness and it should be something that must be corrected under the new Special Prosecutor.



