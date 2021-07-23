Martha Boahemaa best DCE candidate to develop, unite Kintampo South – Group

Politics of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Kintampo South has called on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Martha Boahemaa Baffoe as their District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area.



The Group in a statement issued and signed by its executives to the media on Thursday, July 22 disclosed that, it has thrown its weight behind the only woman in the contest because of the power of women to mobilize and ensure there is unity and cohesion for development.



To them, the men who have been appointed in the past have always sown seeds of disunity and are mostly occupying the position for their personal interest.



They noted that most of these men turn around to struggle for power with their Members of Parliament and therefore it’s imperative that a woman is given the opportunity this time around.



The group indicates that Martha Boahemaa Baffoe who is currently the regional treasurer of the NPP for the Bono East region has nurtured the NPP party from 1992 in various portfolios and has very good relations with all traditional rulers, the youth and women group in the district and is, therefore, fit for the job.



Kintampo South District according to the group needs an innovative and creative individual and they believe Martha Baffoe possesses these qualities to take the district to the highest pedestal in terms of development.