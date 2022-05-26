'Martey is no hypocrite, the real hypocrites wanted him to shut up' - Manasseh

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

The past moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey is not a hypocrite contrary to the stance of his accusers, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has said.



Prof Martey has been the target of an avalanche of social media attacks since he delivered a lecture on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at Koforidua, where he explained that he cannot usurp the leadership of his successor by continuing to speak on national issues as he did before while in that seat.



In his defense, however, Mr. Awuni, who says he is a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, wondered, in a post on Facebook, why those baying for Prof Martey’s blood “have decided to ignore the context and subject him to insults”.



“What do you want him to do?” he asked.



In the view of the award-winning journalist, “He's not a hypocrite”, pointing out: “The real hypocrite is the one who wanted Prof Martey to shut up yesterday on national issues but wants him to speak up today because the tables have changed”.



“Accuser, look in the mirror and you'll see the REAL hypocrite and nation wrecker”, he Mr Awuni urged.



THE REAL HYPOCRITE?



I am a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. This man was my moderator. He spoke his mind on national issues, using the platform his position offered him. I admired him for that.



The current moderator does the same.



Rev. Professor Martey has left the stage. He is no longer the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



He has explained that the current moderator is the only one mandated to speak for the church on issues of national concern.



For that reason, he is unable to use the same channels he used to speak on national issues. He reaches people behind the scenes, and sometimes through text messages. This is the explanation he gave in his lecture recently.



Some people have decided to ignore the context and subject him to insults. What do you want him to do?



For instance, if he states a position on the E-levy that contradicts the position of the current moderator, what will be the effect? Can you imagine the headlines? And can you imagine what that is likely to cause in the leadership of the church? have decided to ignore the context and subject him to insults. What do you want him to do?



Rev. Professor Martey has served his term. He did not shy away from speaking up and does not shy away. But there is a new leader of the church. It's only wise that he does not jostle with the current moderator and create friction that is likely to have dire consequences on the leadership of the church.



Rev Prof. Martey still has the right to speak up. But every mature person in his position will know that all things are permissible, but not all things are expedient, as the Bible admonishes.



He's not a hypocrite. The real hypocrite is the one who wanted Prof. Martey to shut up yesterday on national issues but wants him to speak up today because the tables have changed.



Accuser, look in the mirror and you'll see the REAL hypocrite and nation wrecker.