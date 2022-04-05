Marrying at age 20 never stopped me from pursuing my academic dream – MASLOC Boss

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) disagrees with the assertion that marrying early will stop someone from pursuing his or her academic interests.



The former Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yendi Constituency revealed that with determination, ladies who marry early in life should be able to pursue their education to the highest level.



According to her, it should not be a challenge for any woman who marries earlier to follow her academic revealing how she got married at age 20 right after her Senior Secondary School (SHS) Certificate Examination.



“I married at age 20 right after SSS. In fact, I finished SSS in 1998 and you know during our time we had to write the university entrance examination so while we were attending classes ahead of the examination, then I opted out. I got admission into Legon in the year 2000 but it was also in March of the same year I got married”, she revealed in an interview with Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Asked if she was forced into marriage considering her age, she responded “no one forced me into marriage. I think that it was a risk that I took but by the grace of God, things went well. I think it may have been God’s plan for me because I really gambled with my life. At 20 what do you know about marriage? Growing up I never thought that I would marry at that age and I have no regrets”, she added.



Throwing a subtle jab at non-governmental organizations on crusades against early marriage she stressed “early marriage cannot deter you from achieving what you want. It is about your mindset and it is about your determination. As I said, I married before I even continued with my education at the university. I think it has to do with the person you are marrying”