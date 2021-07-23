Married woman allegedly spent 3 days with murdered gym instructor

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Reports reaching Atinkaonline.com indicate that the married woman who was allegedly dating the gym instructor who was shot dead at Tantra Hills on Thursday left home with the excuse that she was traveling for three days.



The married woman who is about 47 years old was with the popular trainer when the incident occurred.



The gym instructor was shot dead at Tantra Hills, Golden Door, within the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



According to reports, he was shot early Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, in his room by two men who went to his apartment on a motorbike.



The gym instructor, known as Moniker or Little is alleged to be having an affair with the woman for some time.



Although not confirmed, there were speculations by eyewitnesses that the husband of the married woman contracted the assailants to kill the gym instructor.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the married woman who was dating the murdered gym instructor was also dating another guy aside from the gym instructor.



According to sources, the woman was initially dating the gym instructor until he had an accident and took a break from the gym.



When he resumed, he found out that the married woman was dating another man, who happens to be a Nigerian.



The gym instructor who found it hard to accept that his alleged ‘Sugar Mummy’ was dating the Nigerian guy warned him to stay off the woman.



The Nigerian guy allegedly reported the issue to the police after which the police gave the gym instructor cautioned him to stay away from the woman.



Nonetheless, after some time, the married woman went back to the gym instructor.



It was during a visit that the armed men shot the gym instructor.