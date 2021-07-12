Marriages are broken, people are dying - Jomoro MP calls for reopening of land borders

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since the closure of land borders in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the global pandemic; coronavirus, several trading activities were halted.



According to the Member of Parliament of Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, marriages have broken down because her constituents have been badly affected by the closure of borders.



She also noted that several people have committed suicide because of their inability to refund loans from banks and other financial institutions.



The Jomoro MP indicated that her constituents are swarmed with hardship, hence, the need for the reopening of borders for them to continue with their various businesses.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey, whilst responding to questions on the impact of the closure of land borders on her constituents in an interview on Starr News, said, “their livelihoods have been really affected, businesses have been closed and a lot of people have moved from the area. Marriages are broken, people have committed suicide because they’ve borrowed a lot of money from the banks and they are not able to repay. And so it’s a lot of hardship going on in the area."



She described the hardship her constituents are facing as sad.



"Anytime I visit my constituency especially if I go to the border town, like Elubo for instance, a lot of people will come to me for different kinds of help like money, food, etc. it’s something they really need,” she said.



The Jomoro MP said if nothing is done about this problem, the only means is for the people to demonstrate, hold press conferences and team up with other Members of Parliament who are also in border towns for their grievances to be heard.