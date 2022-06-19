Marriages among Ghanaians who join their partners abroad have a high chance of divorce – UK-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: svtvafrica.com

UK-based Ghanaian media personality, Ibrahim Abu has stated that about 90% of marriages among Ghanaians abroad have a shorter life span, especially those who invite their spouses from Ghana.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Ibrahim indicated that marriages among Ghanaians born abroad have a longer life span than those who marry Ghanaian nationals.



According to Ibrahim, the attitudes of the Ghanaian spouses change after they learn the laws and systems of the new country.



“90% of the divorces come from those who bring their spouses from Ghana. Whether the man brings his wife or the woman brings his husband. The other 10% are among those who meet here. If they meet here and marry here, the marriage lasts longer than those who marry Ghanaians living in Ghana,” he mentioned.



Moreover, the MC revealed that when the spouse becomes aware of the system, their attitudes change and usually cause the divorce.



“If you want to marry and bring your wife to the Uk, you must know that the system will change her. Because UK laws favour women more than men, and the government supports single women. If the women find out, they use that against the men, and it causes most divorces.”



“Also, some of the husbands bully their wives. They force their wives to pay off the expenses of flying them abroad. Meanwhile, if they were in Ghana, he would pay rent, and all but here, they even take their wives’ paycheck,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Ibrahim advised that the best way to maintain marriages among Ghanaians in the UK is to allow the wives to keep the children’s monthly allowance given by the state. He added that they must be able to communicate to avoid speculations.



“Some even build homes in Ghana without the knowledge of their partners. When the other finds out, it brings a lot of confusion and divorce, eventually.”