Marriage statistics: Over 500k Ghanaians divorced, 400k separated – GSS findings

Wednesday, 2 March 2022

PHC data on marriage stats in Ghana released



More women than men separated – PHC data



8,366,466 marriages registered in Ghana



The rate of divorced persons to separated couples in the country is currently at 553,065 to 405,090, according to latest data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The data also showed that, of the separated people, females formed the majority, with a corresponding figure of 252,079 persons, while the males, forming the remainder, were a total of 153,011, reports myjoyonline.com.



Also, it showed that there were a total of 8,366,466 marriages from which 6,748,622 of them were unregistered, and only 1,617,844 registered, as captured by the PHC.



The report added that these figures were obtained through interviews of people between June 27 and August 15, 2021, during which the 2021 PHC was undertaken.



In terms of percentage breakdowns, data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said that 362,233 (65.5%) out of the 553,065 divorced persons were females, leaving the males at a figure of 190,832 (34.5%).