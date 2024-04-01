Marriage of 12 year old: The girl was reincarnated from a woman who liked 300 years ago - Gborbu Wulormo shrine explains

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

The Gborbu Wulormo Shrine has provided more insights into the recent marriage between the Gborbu Wulormo-Shitse (High Priest and Overlord of Ga Dagme States), Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl.



According to the shrine, the girl in question, Naa Yomo Ayemuade, is the reincarnation of a woman who lived 300 years ago, and the marriage was part of a long-term ritual for the shrine.



A spokesperson for the temple, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, told starrfm.com.gh that the Gborbu Wulormo’s choice of 12-year-old Naa Yomo Ayemuade is a spiritual exercise that started 6 years ago and that she is expected to perform a role in the shrine, which is reserved only for virgins.



“Naa Yomo Ayemuade is a reincarnated woman who lived over 300 years ago and has returned to ensure that the sacred rituals of one of the deities that have not been performed for years can be done,” he added.



The shrine also insisted that the marriage was conducted to ward off other men and secure the girl’s virginity.



This statement comes on the back of the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and Naa Okromo, who now assumes the traditional name Naa Ayemoede. The union was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024.



Reports of the marriage led to outrage on and off social media, with critics pointing out that the age of the bride contravened the approved constitutional age for marriage in Ghana.



Ablade TV, a Ga YouTube channel that first broke the news about the marriage, pointed out that the duties of the bride, among other things, will include procreation with the Wulomo.



In response, the Nungua Traditional Council defended the marriage, stating it is rooted in custom and tradition, and critics lack understanding of its spiritual significance.



They compared the situation to religious narratives and suggested that those concerned should research traditional practices in other religions before condemning the marriage.



According to the elders of Nungua, individuals calling on relevant agencies such as the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection to intervene in the situation, which they deem to be a clear case of child marriage, are rather ignorant as the union between the 63-year-old priest and the minor goes to the heart of custom and tradition.





