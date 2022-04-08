Marriage awakens you to your responsibilities – Alhaji Inusah Fuseini on marrying at 24

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini is arguing that marriage awakens the responsibilities of one urging the younger generation to marry early if they can.



The former lawmaker for Tamale Central who married at age 24, revealed that it is one of the things that humble the youth and gives them a sense of responsibility.



“I married when I was 24 years. Very young…when you marry you can now become alive to your responsibilities. There are certain things you can no longer do and wherever you are you must return home. If you can’t come home you must keep in contact touch with your family. So it imposes on you a certain level of responsibility. I think that if you can marry,” he revealed on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He is however worried about the influence of foreign cultures on Ghanaian marriages which has its negative effects



“Our present position on marriage is heavily influenced by western notions of what marriage should be. Because of that, you will find people who grow up in their 30s, and 40s before marrying. We have now imbibed Western values into our own culture which is defining the way we marry and when we think we are ripe for marriage. It is not bad but I don’t like the idea of somebody saying I need to reach a certain age to be able to be self-sufficient before I marry. Marriage itself is like a school and so far, as you commit yourself to work, you will find solutions to whatever problems come. The problems that come build you up. They become part of your experience which you can pass on,” he advised.