Market women can manage economy better than Ken Ofori-Atta – Dr Amoako Baah

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Political Science academic, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has taken a swipe at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, describing his economic management prowess as inferior to that of petty traders in the market.



“Go to the market, the women will tell you trading is not juju… If you are selling higher than what you bought, that’s it. The uneducated women will be better than this man. He doesn’t do buy and sell ooo! He does borrow and spend and keep borrowing. Who cannot do this?” he quizzed speaking on “what’s Going On” on Ultimate 106.9 FM in Kumasi.



His comments come on the back of Ghana’s dire economic straits prompting government’s sudden surrender to the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout.



Ken Ofori Attah is expected to lead negotiations with the International Monetary Fund after vehemently dismissing voices that projected Ghana’s economic meltdown if the government failed to eat a humble pie.



Dr Amoako Baah questioned the country’s decision to vest the country’s economic and financial management in the trust of an investment banker when expertise and considerations for either sphere of financial management departed considerably.



“You call this one who has brought us to this point a financial expert? This is an investment banker and that is different from running an economy. All he has been doing is gimmicks, collateralizing this one and that one,” he teased.



The onetime chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, would however not agree with calls for the finance minister’s instant dismissal as demanded by critics including the former president John Dramani Mahama.



He proposed that the minister be left at the post to disclose to the IMF all the hidden details of his handling of the economy after which the president could dismiss and probe him for what Dr. Amoako Baah described as shady deals conducted through the Enterprise Group Limited linked to Ken Ofori Attah.



“Not only sack him but probe him too because some of the things were done deliberately. Every time they borrow money they stand to gain money,” he asserted.



Barring any unforeseen bottlenecks, a meeting scheduled between the government and the IMF on Wednesday will kick start negotiations on the direction of a bailout program.