Market centers under NDC will have clinic and crèche – NDC Women’s Organizer

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Shirley Naana Osei Ampem, has announced that under the next NDC government, all modern market centers constructed by government will include a wellness clinic and a crèche.



This gender-centered initiative aims to provide market women and their children with access to quality healthcare and early childhood education services.



She highlighted the benefits of these facilities in reducing the pressure on market women caring for their newborns, allowing them to focus on their economic activities.



She said this on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Suhum during an outreach campaign by the Eastern Region women’s wing on the party’s 24-hour economy policy proposal.



Shirley Naana Ampem said under the 24-hour economy policy proposed by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, some market centers would operate beyond traditional daytime hours, creating more economic opportunities for women.



Additionally, she said factories and industries that will operate under the policy will offer employment and market opportunities for women.



The Suhum Constituency Women’s Organizer, Lydia Ohenewah, stated that NDC parliamentary candidate, Kwadwo Addo Tabiri is committed to building a modern Suhum market center with updated facilities, including a school and clinic.



She pressed confidence in the NDC’s ability to win the parliamentary seat and maximize votes for John Dramani Mahama.



The campaign event was attended by various party officials, including National Women’s Organizer Hannah Bissiw and former Gender Minister Oye Oye Bampoe Addo, Rita Awatey, Deputy Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer, Evelyn Korang former Regional Women’s organizer now in charge of the middle belt.