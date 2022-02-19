Mark my words, Serwaa Broni will go mad on the streets of Canada - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has finally addressed reports that he raided the hotel room of Serwaa Broni.



A furious Mr Adorye, who used some unprintable words on Serwaa Broni has debunked ever raiding into the hotel room of the latter.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, Mr Adorye explained though he had a personal relationship with Serwaa Broni back in Canada.



He added that she was the one who used to drive him around town, anytime he travelled to Canada; either for personal reasons or business purposes.



However, their relationship got soiled when she decided to blackmail the president after he personally introduced her to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



When queried by the host, Kofi Adoma if he (Hopeson Adorye) ever broke into her hotel room, the vociferous NPP stalwart replied, "Read my lips, she is a fool. She is mad. She is a primitive lady. I have voice notes and text messages...This girl will go naked on the street of Canada, mark my words. For lying against me. It was my prayer to God when she made those allegations against me. It may take long, but people will see it."



Serwaa Broni's romantic relationship allegations against the president



The Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports has disclosed that the Government of Ghana will soon lodge an official complaint against Serwaa Broni in Canada.



Her charge, according to him, will be blackmailing the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also spreading false information about the first man of the land.



According to Mr Adorye, there is no sexual relationship between the president and Serwaa Broni, who, he said only got the opportunity to meet the president in Canada through him.



"The picture of that young lady in yellow dress sitting beside the president was taken in Canada. I took that particular picture. That was the first time, the lady met the president face to face.



"She is the one who drives us around when we come to Canada. Did you realize the president was even giving a gab between them? So how can she be a girlfriend? When you sent the picture to Facebook, your mother sent you recorded audio, telling you to inform the president of all your challenges in life. So how come, all of a sudden you have become the girlfriend of the president? Rubbish it, so women are friends with presidents, does it mean, they are in a relationship?" he quizzed.



He claimed that the young lady who is based in Canada has reported herself to the Canada Police for having mental illness.



"I am the one who introduced her to the president. I have so many audios from the lady, she will drink poison to die if I release any of the audios. She should stop those foolish things. Some elders have spoken to me to keep quiet, else if I should dedicate just 30minutes to deal with her, she cannot come out publicly again. Is she getting mad? No wonder she has reported herself to Canada Police that she has mental issues."



Hopeson Adorye had an explanation as to why Serwaa Broni was spotted in the president's private jet in one of the viral pictures released.



"She called the president when she came to Ghana, and the president told her, he was travelling to Kumasi so she could join them. Can this show, that you are his girlfriend?"



He told the Kofi Adoma that Serwaa Broni will soon find herself answering some questions by the Canadian Police for 'blackmailing' President Akufo-Addo.



"What she is doing is blackmail. In Canadian law, it is a serious crime. Is she not blackmailing the president? To come out and say that, you will release a naked video of the president on his birthday, if you are not mad, will you do that?"



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, reiterated that the arrest will soon be effected.



"She will be arrested in Canada, read my lips. We will lodge an official complaint in US through the Ghana Embassy. They have to come out to prove if indeed those pictures of penis belongs to the president...I am assuring you, we won't sit down for the President of the Republic of Ghana to be blackmailed."