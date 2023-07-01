Mark it somewhere, Bawumia will be president in 2024 – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

The Director of Local Government Services at the Presidency, Miracles Aboagye has vowed that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be voted for after election 2024 and sworn in as president in 2025.



He noted that Bawumia's presidency will be a historic feat that has never happened in the history of Ghana.



Speaking on Original FM, Mr Aboagye said, “This is the beginning of a historic journey.....The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would make history in 2025 and would be sworn in at the Independence Square as the president of this republic.”



To buttress his point, he said Dr Bawumia is the only man who has changed the phase of politics in Ghana and that alone qualifies him to become president of the country.



“The man has brought a new breed of politics into the country. He has brought a certain level of sincerity and sent a signal of hope, and assurance,” he said.



He further noted that although the Vice President is not perfect, the country deserves a leader who can help solve crises. He also claims Ghanaians have trust in Bawumia and would therefore vote for him.



He said, “A lot of Ghanaians have seen Bawumia’s competency. He’s been a vice for Akufo-Addo for two terms and most of the things this government has accomplished, Bawumia is part of it. Even the ones they have not been able to do, he has seen it. He knows about it and keeps sharing ideas with this government.”



“It’ll be fair and important that we make him the president so he can continue with the good works,” he continued.



