Marine Drive project progressing slowly because the financial account is empty – Ministry

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Ministry of Tourism has disclosed that the Marine Drive Project is not progressing as expected because the financial account of the project is empty.



This came up when the Ministry appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.



The Ministry told the Committee that this is negatively impacting the progress of the project.



Figures from the 2020 Auditor General’s report indicate that an amount of GH¢387,106 was misapplied, and it recommended a refund to the project account.



Despite the directive, the amount has not been retrieved.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, John Yaw Agbeko said the project is no longer under the supervision of the Tourism Ministry.



According to him, it was now under the Office of the President.



“There is no money in that account [Marine Drive Project’s account]” and added that it was not in his capacity to know where or how the money was utilized”.



“Works under the Marine Drive Project are progressing very slowly” due to a lack of funds.



The Marine Drive Accra is a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront initiated by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture



