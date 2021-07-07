MarchForJustice: It was wrong to involve military in our demonstration – NDC’s Kabore

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

National Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahmud Kabore, has criticized the involvement of the Ghana Armed Forces in the ‘March for Justice’ demonstration organized by the party.



He noted that as stated in the constitution, it was the sole duty of the Ghana Police Service to provide protection to demonstrators and not the military.



“It is the duty of the police to provide us with security during demonstrations and not the military. The constitution is clear and I don’t know why the military was present at our demonstration. It was a misplaced priority,” he said.



He posited that the methods by which the police uses to address situations are more diplomatic than the military. “The ‘do before complain’ attitude of the military is not needed at demonstrations. Although we were not intimidated by their presence, we felt it was not right for the military to provide security at our demonstration.”



Mahmud Kabore who described the demonstration as successful indicated that it (demonstration) was not only to seek justice for the Ejura deaths but “the economic and social injustices that have taken place in the country over the period. It was a march for redemption, injustice and positive change.”



The communicator made this known in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah.



The youth wing of the NDC ended a peaceful protest today, July 7, 2021 to seek justice for victims of military brutality and murders in the country.



According to the National youth organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, “this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalized by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces.



“It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.”



The march which saw the participation of party faithfuls and other concerned Ghanaians ended with the presentation of a petition to parliament and the presidency.



