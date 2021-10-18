March towards a 'Ghana beyond aid' still on - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the march towards a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' is still very much on.



The president, whiles addressing the Ash-Town Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, in Kumasi, on the occasion of the Church’s 100 years anniversary, said transforming the lives of the people positively was the main preoccupation of his Administration.



Reiterating the meaning of the mantra which became very popular during his first term in office, the president said it was, “Ghana, that has discarded the mentality of dependence on aid, charity, and hand-outs.



“We can. We should be able to build a Ghana which looks to the use of our own resources and their proper management as the way to engineer socio-economic growth in our country,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.



He rallied the SDA Church to be supportive of the government’s development agenda to bring prosperity to the people.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a message delivered on his behalf, tasked Christians to uphold religious virtues and also spread the Gospel with resilience to salvage the society from evil deeds.



They should demonstrate patriotism and also be law-abiding for the nation’s sustainable development, the king advised.



Pastor Dr. Kwanin Boakye, President of the Northern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA Church, said the Church had over the years been worthy partners of the state in development.



This was visible in the numerous health and educational projects initiated by the leadership to enhance the welfare of the people, he said.