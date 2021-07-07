March for Justice: Why Asiedu Nketia demonstrated in his car while others walked

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

• Asiedu Nketia stood in his car whiles other walked from Accra Mall to Parliament



• Some social media users have questioned why he didn't walk like the other protestors



• He says he did that to ensure that people did not break the coronavirus protocols



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed why he chose to be in his car while thousands of Ghanaians who participated in the party’s “March for Justice” walked.



Viral videos capture Asiedu Nketia standing in his car and jamming to the various reggae tunes that were played.



From the Accra Mall where the demonstration commenced to Parliament where everything was brought to close, Asiedu Nketia is reported to have done his procession in his car.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Asiedu Nketia said took that decision to prevent his supporters from flouting the coronavirus rules.



“The love the public has for me is massive and I didn’t want them to breach the COVID-19 public protocols to divert attention,” he explained.



The NDC protesters presented petitions to the President of the country, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Parliament of Ghana.



The petition to the President had eight demands which the party urged President Akufo-Addo to implement as a matter of urgency.



The demands are:



1. Immediately, implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry Report forthwith. In particular, pay compensations to all victims and direct the Attorney General to prosecute all culprits.



2. Beyond investigating all acts of violence perpetrated by officers of the security agencies under your watch, ensure that all victims get justice as required by law. Victims of acts of violence from Ejura, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodioo, Banda etc must all not be denied justice.



3. Make provisions towards providing decent jobs for the teeming youth of the Country through proper structural economic reforms and business support for enterprises of young people.



4. Ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.



5. Stamp out corruption by prosecuting corrupt officials in your government other than shielding them. We ask that there is a fierce urgency to halt the hopeless nature of cronyism that has crept into the Government.



6. Take steps to fulfill campaign promises to the good people of Ghana and be respectful and truthful to the citizenry.



7. De-politicize the Security Services introducing reforms to give true meaning to its independence. We charge that these reforms be led by experts in our country and not partisan appointees.



8. Instruct the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice to improve the justice system and Wean the Judiciary off partisan political influence.







