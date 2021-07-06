‘March for Justice’: NDC to strictly enforce Coronavirus protocols

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Public Health Physician and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) COVID-19 task-force, Dr. Jehu Appiah, has assured that the party’s planned ‘March for Justice’ on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, intended to get justice for the Ejura victims will be under the strictest adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



He indicated that the party has not left anything to chance and has well prepared itself to ensure the safety of participants and prevent the spread of the virus.



According to him, the demonstration will be way different than others experienced in the country in recent times.



Outlining preparations made towards ensuring safety at the demonstration, Dr. Jehu Appiah said, “We’ve bought nose masks and sanitizers to be distributed to demonstrators.



We want all of them to demonstrate under all COVID-19 safety protocols. We need this to happen for their own safety and nothing less. This demonstration will be different from what we have seen over the years.”



The politician added that demonstrators will be well-spaced out to respect social distancing “and we will keep announcing the need for social distancing throughout the demonstration. This is the best I can assure and we will ensure protocols are observed,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Addressing the COVID-19 situation in Ghana, he noted that the disregard for the wearing of nose masks has become high, especially in rural communities. “Most Ghanaians are not wearing nose masks because they cannot afford them. My appeal to the gov’t is for them to set-up a free nose masks distribution centers nationwide if we want to win the fight against the virus.”



The youth wing of the NDC wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to notify him that it will hold street protests to get justice for the Ejura victims.



According to the National youth organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, “this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalized by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces.



“It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.”



The march which will start from the Tetteh Quarshie circle and end with the presentation of a petition to the presidency will be in the strictest adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.