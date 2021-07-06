March for Justice: Let’s get rid of NPP hoodlums, misfits in security agencies – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants all Ghanaians particularly the youth, sympathizers, and members of the party to massively participate in tomorrow’s “March for Justice” demonstration by the Youth Wing of the Party.



According to the NDC, Tuesday’s demonstration is supposed to raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the Party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia disclosed that the protest march will remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities towards the people of Ghana especially in the area of public safety and security.



The NDC General Scribe said the insecurity issues are of grave concern to Ghanaians across the political spectrum urging the public to join hands with the NDC youth to restore sanity into the security services and the nation as a whole.



“The march will also signal the beginning of public sensitization activities to compel the government to rid the security agencies of NPP hoodlums and misfits who have been recruited and are being used to terrorize innocent and peace-loving Ghanaians. The march will also be in solidarity with the silent majority of security personnel who are concerned about the undue politicization of recruitment and appointments to the detriment of professionalism and discipline.



“The NDC is alarmed and appalled at the increased-spate of state-sponsored brutalities, killings and harassment against innocent citizens being supervised by President Akufo-Addo, as was witnessed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election and the December 7 Polls in Techiman South and other areas, as well as the Gregory Afoko case and the recent murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka by hoodlums belonging to the NPP and state-sponsored killings and maiming of some innocent youth of Ejura.”