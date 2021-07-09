You are here: HomeNews2021 07 09Article 1304944

March for Justice: I wanted to receive the first bullet from soldiers – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the largest opposition National Demcratic Congress (NDC) has explained the reason why he chose to march with a car during his party’s ‘March For Justice’ demonstration.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the idea was to observe COVID-19 protocol by social distancing from the crowd whiles achieving his aim.

He also told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Kwesi Aboagye that the idea was to sacrifice himself to any casualties “plotted by the military to distract the peaceful march”.

“As a leader, I wanted the soldiers to first kill me up there when they start firing like how they did in Ejura, I will be ready for the first bullet on top of the car,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



