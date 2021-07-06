'March for Justice': Economic Fighters League snubs NDC demo

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Leadership of the Economic Fighters League (EFL) says it will not join Tuesday’s protest march by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite aligning with the right of the people to demonstrate.



In a statement issued on Monday, July 5 and signed by its Fighter-General, Hardi Yakubu, the League said NDC, just like the New Patriotic Party (NPP), creates anti-people establishments that oppress the masses.



“Once we understand this fact, we are able to see why the system can deny us our #FixTheCountry demonstration and allow the NDC to march,” the statement noted.



“The rotten system is not afraid of the NDC. You cannot fear that which is of yourself.”



The EFL had wanted to join hands with the #FixTheCountry campaigners to demonstrate last month but they were denied that opportunity to demonstrate after the police secured a court restraining order.



To EFL, for the NDC to be allowed to stage their demonstration is a slap in the face of the non-partisan citizen.



“The system is afraid when you speak to the issues in your personal capacity as a citizen, not when one of their own partners seeks to speak.



“So, why would the system be so obvious in its bias?



“In allowing the NDC to march, the establishment deliberately subdues and dismantles your power as citizens, further tying your hands to the rotten system where you continue to be denied your basic needs and rights.



“It is this understanding that has informed our decision not to participate in the NDC demonstration.”