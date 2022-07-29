You are here: HomeNews2022 07 29Article 1592525

Marburg virus: Ghana confirms another positive case

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of the deadly Marburg virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to three.

In a statement signed by the Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, all three cases are related cases of a father, a mother and their son.

According to the Director General, some 116 out of 118 contacts identified in the cases, including health workers, have so far completed mandatory 21-day isolation.

“A new set of 81 contacts for Case 2 and Case 3 are currently under follow-up. Efforts are ongoing to identify additional contacts if any,” the statement said.

