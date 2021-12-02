Manyo Krobo residents reject COVID-19 vaccine, say it will cause them to vote for NPP

Regional News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Misconception about COVID-19 vaccine grows in Upper Manya Krobo



282 residents receive full vaccination in Upper Manya Krobo



Upper Manya Krobo Health Directorate sets target to vaccinate 50,104 residents by end of year



Some residents of Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region are reported to have shown hesitancy in taking the COVID-19 vaccine citing various reasons.



According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com, the Upper Manya Krobo District Health Directorate is decrying the low turnout for the vaccine due to misconceptions growing among the populace.



One of such misconceptions according to the District Health Director, Esther Dua Oyinka, include a perception that taking the vaccine will cause one to vote for no other party apart from the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“Some of the rumours are that if you are a man and you take the vaccine you will become impotent which is a falsehood. Others are saying if you are a lady, you will cease menstruation and you cannot give birth any longer, others say if you take it will push you to your early grave because you will experience some funny signs and symptoms in your body. Even some are saying it is the government that has put in certain things to make up for the vaccine to vaccinate them so that it will change their minds from voting for any other party except the ruling party,” she lamented.



Upper Manya Krobo, based on electoral history, is a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The District Health Directorate has estimated to vaccinate some fifty thousand, one hundred and four (50,104) people within the jurisdiction by the end of the year.



However, records taken by the directorate shows that only 282 in the area have so far received a full vaccination since the commencement of the campaign.





The District Health Director, however, says sensitization and awareness creation has been intensified to dispel the growing misconceptions about the vaccine to encourage residents to be immunized.