Manya Krobo Traditional Council welcomes deployment of prepaid meters

Regional News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has received the backing of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region to go ahead with the deployment of prepaid meters in the area.



The Public Relations Officer of the Council speaking in an interview after a stakeholders’ meeting with the power distributors said the deployment of the meters to the area was long overdue as many parts of the country were already using the meters.



The ECG on Wednesday as part of its education and consultations of community members and various stakeholders in the area met with the traditional leaders including Chiefs, Queen mothers, Asafoatseme, Manes, Sipims, etc. at the palace of the Overlord of the Manya Klo State, Nene Sakite II.



Series of agitations have greeted the planned introduction of the meters in the area but giving the blessing of the traditional council to the ECG, the PRO of the traditional council, Nene Asada Ahor I who doubles as the chief of Akuse, argued that the area could not be exempted from an exercise as the deployment of the prepaid meters which is national in character.



“This thing is not peculiar to Manya Krobo but the whole Ghana so we have wholeheartedly accepted it because Manya Krobo is not an island whereby if Ghana is doing something and then we’d say no, we won’t be part, we’re also part of Ghana so once it’s the whole Ghana…why can’t Manya be part?” he quizzed, adding that the traditional council had accepted the exercise. “So we have accepted it, the traditional council has accepted it.”



The PRO expressed satisfaction at the ECG’s education and called on the people of Manya Krobo to accept the installation of the meters in their homes. He said, ”If they (ECG) come, they (customers) should listen to them, if they have any questions, they should ask.”



Some 3000 clou meters will be deployed during the first phase of the exercise. Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG, Tema Region, Madam Sakyiwaa Mensah demonstrated the use of the prepaid meters at the gathering.



According to her, single-phase and three-phase meters credited with Ghc10 and Ghc15 units respectively would replace the single-phase and three-phase postpaid meters which would be deducted from the customers’ first purchase of credit.



She urged customers not to tamper with the meters when installed and called on the general public to safeguard ECG properties and facilities.



The PRO said while the current exercise seeks to replace existing meters, customers can still apply for new meters for their use.



Complaint officer and PRO at the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC), Madam Pamela Naa Aku Shika Brown assured the customers that the Commission was ready to address any issues that may arise from the exercise but urged them to first report all concerns to the service provider for attention.



In an interview, the complaint officer expressed optimism that a resolution was at hand in the long-running impasse between the ECG and its customers in the area.



“ECG in collaboration with the PURC, we are making sure that the people will understand the usage of the prepaid meters. These prepaid meters are smart meters and they are efficient, reliable, and safe so we want to introduce it to them to prevent this debt,” she said adding that it was the duty of the PURC to protect the customer.



The PRO urged the customers to conserve and save money by resorting to the judicious use of power.



Regent of Djebiam Division and chief of Asesewa, Nene Teteku Gbadadji who represented the Paramount Chief, Nene Sakite II expressed satisfaction at the exercise but urged the power distributors to ensure that the education and sensitization are undertaken in utmost transparency to ensure the success of the exercise.