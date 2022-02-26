Many turn up for Effutu Independence clean up exercise, commends MCE, MP

Regional News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac

The Effutu municipality has held a massive clean-up exercise in some areas ahead of Ghana's independence celebration slated for 6th March 2022 in Cape Coast.



The celebration to be hosted by the Central region marks 65 years since Ghana attained independence from the British on 6th March 1957.



The exercise saw many people coming out of their homes to support the Assembly in its quest to keep the municipality clean.



Areas that benefited from the clean-up exercise include; the Winneba Junction, Winneba central market, Copa junction down to Nkwantanan areas.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon Alhaji Zubairu Kassim led the exercise with the Assembly's staff, party supporters, Zoomlion workers, the Ghana National Fire Service as well as the general public.



Some persons who partook in the exercise commended the MCE and the Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Afenyo-Markin for their dedication and hard work to raise the name of the municipality onto the international map.



Meanwhile, Islamic prayers have been scheduled on 4th March 2022 at the Winneba Central mosque with the thanksgiving service also expected to be held at the Winneba Catholic church on 13th March 2022 to climax the anniversary.



Effutu has earned the acronym “The Gateway to the Central Region” as it is noted for its peace and uniqueness.