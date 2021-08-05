Many risk losing vaccination status as GHS updates records

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has noted that some vaccinated individuals, especially those traveling outside Ghana, have been unable to verify their proof of vaccination using the barcode on the COVID-19 Vaccination Cards.



“As part of efforts to address these challenges, the Service is updating records of all fully vaccinated individuals to enable ease of verification.”



This was contained in a press release issued by the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on Thursday, August 5.



The inability to verify one’s vaccination card could see the individual deemed not vaccinated.



District Health Directorates across the country have, therefore, been designated to assist in verifying vaccinated individuals.



In the interim, however, a desk has been set up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for verification of vaccination status for travelers.



“Fully vaccinated outbound travelers (i.e received two doses of AstraZeneca or Sputnik-V vaccine) departing from KIA should contact the Vaccination Verification Desk of the Port Health Unit at the Departure Hall of KIA to verify their vaccination status prior to departure.”



So far, 1,271,393 persons have been vaccinated in Ghana with more vaccines expected next week.