‘Many people don’t like to hear good news’ – Bawumia lists accomplishments amid boos

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the government representative at the Hogbetsotso Za festival which is taking place in the Volta Region.
Bawumia arrived at the venue of the grand durbar to cheers but it wasn’t before long that he was subjected to boo and jeers whiles delivering his address.
Videos that circulated on social media showed Bawumia’s arrival amid cheers from onlookers who had gathered to celebrate the festival with the Awomefia Togbui Sri II and the people of Ho.
In a Joy News video cited by GhanaWeb, the Vice President is captured enumerating what he called accomplishments of the government. His listing was punctuated by boos and jeers from a section of the crowd.
Bawumia did not appear disrupted or disturbed by the incident but it appears he sent a subtle message to the booing crowd at the end of his list of accomplishments.
After a list of infrastructure, technological and education sector deliverables of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, he concluded thus:
“This is accomplishments, this is accomplishment. There are many people who don’t like to hear good news but it is good news. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have much more to do.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have more to do. There is a lot more, Ghanaians are facing a major increase in the cost of living, the cost of fuel prices, food prices and so on. And we have to do more to make sure we can relieve the burdens of Ghanaians,” he stressed.
