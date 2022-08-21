Many people are jobless because they attend university to build their egos, not knowledge - Man

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Kenyan inspirational speaker, Ezekiel Kelly, has stated that many people desert the purpose of enrolling in a university.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kelly explained that they build their egos up and feel entitled to a big job title after graduation. However, when they fail to get such jobs, they complain instead of creating something for themselves.



“Many times people go the universities and colleges to build their egos instead of knowledge. When they come out, they don’t want to start small or do anything less classy. So someone is frustrated and cannot meet their basic needs, but their ego does not allow them to work in a hotel. They only focus on how people see them, but you can’t postpone rent, food, etc.,” he said.



Moreover, Kelly mentioned that such people would accept menial jobs abroad. He encouraged the youth to be adventurous enough to start from scratch.



“I understand the payments are different, but you can start from anywhere. You can begin from scratch. Your vision is not to stay there. That is just a stepping stone to where you want to be."



"Many people have talents and skills, but they want to have everything ready before they start. Lower your ego and begin from somewhere. You don’t remain where you start,” Kelly added.