Many are coming to Sekondi-Takoradi for Christmas - Transport Operators

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

Scores of people have begun arriving in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to celebrate this year's Christmas.



The metropolis has in recent times been a centre of attraction during Christmas, with many activities, including a masquerade festival.



There was heavy vehicular traffic at the Central Business District of the metropolis as people trooped to the market to purchase Christmas items.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some bus terminals in the metropolis, it observed that more vehicles were arriving in the metropolis as against those leaving to other parts of the country.



The situation has affected the businesses of drivers loading from the metropolis to other destinations.



The GNA observed that there were empty vehicles at the main Tarkwa, Axim, Prestea and Tema lorry station, with only a handful of passengers around.



Mr Ben Kwadjo, a driver at the station, said people were not travelling as they used to because there was no money in the system.



He complained about low sales coupled with the high cost of fuel but remained optimistic that the trend would change in the coming days



"See there are a lot of cars with fewer People to board, this year people are not travelling from Takoradi", he said



Mr Frederick Aidoo, Overseer at the Accra -Takoradi station, said drivers were in distress due to high fuel prices.



He explained that the high cost of fuel, at the end of the day, eroded the drivers’ profit.



"I would be ungrateful to say business is either good or bad but no matter the situation, the little we make each day, we give appreciation to God", he added.



Mr Richard Ahin, who had travelled from Tema to celebrate Christmas in Takoradi, said he wanted to witness the masquerade festival, have fun and relax after a stressful year.



"I have been hearing people make noise about Takoradi and Christmas, so I came here to see for myself," another person added.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko, is expected to officially open the Christmas activities in the Metropolis with a trade fair at the Takoradi Mall.